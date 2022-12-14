2022년 11월 15일, 중국 국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은 광시좡족자치구(广西)를 대상으로 2022년 국가 지식재산권 보호 업무의 첫 번째 현장 점검 및 평가를 실시했다고 밝힘

CNIPA는 중앙선전부, 시장관리감독총국과 함께 점검·평가 작업반을 구성하여 전반적인 조직 및 시행, 자원 배치, 중점 업무 추진 현황 등의 방면에서 각 지방 및 중앙 정부의 지식재산권 보호 업무 및 효과를 점검·평가하고자 함

∙ 이는 시진핑(习近平) 국가주석의 중요 지시사항과 담화, 당 중앙위원회(党中央) 및 국무원(国务院)의 결정과 업무 배치를 관철하고 지식재산권 보호에 대한 책임을 이행하며 실제 상황에 비추어 지식재산권 강국 건설 등을 도모하기 위함임

2022년 첫 번째 점검·평가의 주요내용은 다음과 같음

∙ 점검·평가 작업반은 11월 10일부터 11월 12일까지 광시좡족자치구에 방문하여 현장 점검·평가를 실시함
∙ 점검·평가 기간 동안 작업반은 종합 보고 청취, 자료 검사, 단서 검증, 불시 방문, 중점 단위 점검, 도시 무작위 점검 등의 다양한 방식으로 광시좡족자치구의 지식재산권 보호 업무 현황을 전면적으로 이해함
∙ 특히 ‘지식재산권 보호 강화에 관한 의견' 및 그 추진계획의 이행 상황을 중점적으로 검토해 관련 경험을 요약하고 문제점을 탐색하며 개선 의견을 제시함으로써 당 중앙위원회 및 국무원의 결정 및 배치가 효과를 창출할 수 있도록 도모함
∙ 또한, 점검·평가의 적절성을 향상시키기 위해 검사·평가 기간 동안 2022년 지식재산권 보호 업무 점검 및 평가 불만 제기 ‘민원 전화' 또는 ‘지식재산권 보호 관련 증거 피드백 게시판' 위챗 미니프로그램을 설치하고 기업과 대중을 대상으로 관련 의견을 수집하며 사회적 관심에 효과적으로 대응하고 있음

