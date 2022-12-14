China:
중국 국가지식산권국, 2022년 국가 지식재산권 보호 업무의 첫 번째 현장 점검 및 평가 실시
2022년 11월 15일, 중국
국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은
광시좡족자치구(广西)를
대상으로 2022년 국가
지식재산권 보호
업무의 첫 번째 현장
점검 및 평가를
실시했다고 밝힘
CNIPA는 중앙선전부,
시장관리감독총국과
함께 점검·평가
작업반을 구성하여
전반적인 조직 및
시행, 자원 배치,
중점 업무 추진 현황
등의 방면에서 각
지방 및 중앙 정부의
지식재산권 보호
업무 및 효과를
점검·평가하고자
함
∙ 이는
시진핑(习近平)
국가주석의 중요
지시사항과 담화, 당
중앙위원회(党中央)
및 국무원(国务院)의
결정과 업무 배치를
관철하고
지식재산권 보호에
대한 책임을
이행하며 실제
상황에 비추어
지식재산권 강국
건설 등을 도모하기
위함임
2022년 첫 번째
점검·평가의
주요내용은 다음과
같음
∙ 점검·평가
작업반은 11월
10일부터 11월 12일까지
광시좡족자치구에
방문하여 현장
점검·평가를
실시함
∙ 점검·평가 기간
동안 작업반은 종합
보고 청취, 자료
검사, 단서 검증,
불시 방문, 중점
단위 점검, 도시
무작위 점검 등의
다양한 방식으로
광시좡족자치구의
지식재산권 보호
업무 현황을
전면적으로
이해함
∙ 특히
‘지식재산권 보호
강화에 관한 의견'
및 그 추진계획의
이행 상황을
중점적으로 검토해
관련 경험을
요약하고 문제점을
탐색하며 개선
의견을
제시함으로써 당
중앙위원회 및
국무원의 결정 및
배치가 효과를
창출할 수 있도록
도모함
∙ 또한,
점검·평가의
적절성을
향상시키기 위해
검사·평가 기간
동안 2022년
지식재산권 보호
업무 점검 및 평가
불만 제기 ‘민원
전화' 또는
‘지식재산권 보호
관련 증거 피드백
게시판' 위챗
미니프로그램을
설치하고 기업과
대중을 대상으로
관련 의견을
수집하며 사회적
관심에 효과적으로
대응하고 있음
