If someone asks me what makes life warm, my answer would be "love", e.g. care between family members, snuggling between lovers, regards from friends, and selfless help and support from strangers. No matter whether in a natural disaster or in an epidemic, there are always people who, braving daunting risks, work non-stop to help deliver supplies and assistance to those in need. With deep gratitude, we also hope to do what we can to help more people improve their living conditions. Especially, for those children who grow up in remote mountainous areas, we hope that with our support, they can have more freedom of choice in the future.

Concerned about this disadvantaged group, the Capital Intellectual Property Services Association has been raising funds to support the living and study expenses of school-age children in Xingwen County for several consecutive years. This is the fifth year that AFD China has participated in this "Light Up Wisdom" project launched by the Association, and among the 79 children to be sponsored this time, 7 children have been subsidized by AFD China for three consecutive years.

It is comfortable to drift down the steam, while it requires more courage and perseverance to swim against the stream. We hope that these children will have the ability to fly against the wind, i.e. change the trajectory of their life with the power of knowledge and create more unforeseen "miracles" in the foreseeable future. We also hope that with our efforts, we can plant the seeds of love in their hearts, so that when they grow up, they can give back to the society and become knowledgeable, loving and aspiring people.

We will continue to care about the children in need and help them get through the most difficult stage of their life, thereby fulfilling our social responsibility as a Chinese enterprise. We are glad that we have the ability to keep joining charity activities. As the saying goes, great things may be done by mass effort, so we hope that more and more people will join such charity activities and work together with us to create a warm and caring society.

Charity is like race walking which doesn't need strong explosive strength but requires constant endurance. The "Light Up Wisdom" project is not for fame or fortune, but to provide support for those children to chase their dreams. Those children are like little birds, and what we do is to provide transparent and invisible wings for them to fly bravely against the wind and rain toward a bright future.

