The Beijing Intellectual Property Court has stepped up efforts to improve efficiency in the handling of administrative cases regarding trademarks after seeing a rapid growth of such disputes over the past few years.

Since the court was set up in November 2014, it has witnessed the number of trademark-related administrative cases increase from some 5,500 in 2015 to more than 18,000 last year, with an average annual growth of about 25 percent, Song Yushui, vice-president of the court, said on Tuesday.

To meet demand and improve work efficiency, the court has developed a pilot program to streamline procedures related to the handling of IPR-related administrative disputes in August last year. With this program, simple cases with clear facts and strong evidence can be resolved quickly, even before litigation begins, according to Song.

To ensure quality while accelerating case handling, the court has established a team specializing in separating simple disputes from complicated ones, and has also arranged for judges to educate litigants about the streamlined procedures, said Yi Jun, chief judge of the court's case filing division.

Litigants can decide whether they want to resolve disputes through the program, he said.

In addition, they will be allowed to submit case-related materials and read relevant documents online, which can "provide more convenience for them, giving them easier access to litigation services," he added.

