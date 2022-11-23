We welcome the Autumn season with a double issue which contains many interesting contributions.

The first article deals with a problem that many foreign companies face in doing business in China: In fact, despite trademarks being registered or copyright being recorded in China, smart infringers can always find an easy alteration of infringement making the enforcement of such behavior more expensive and difficult. Here we explain the Turri vs Tulli case.

We talk then about the red sole case of Louboutin in Japan: It took 7 years and yet, the red sole of the famous French stylist has been rejected to be registered as trademark in Japan. Why? Read the second article to discover what's the reason.

The latest version of the Guidance for Trademark Examination and Trial introduced several new features to trademark procedural aspects. Among those, we shade here some light on the deletion of "change of trademark agent" for Chinese applicants. Luckily, foreign trademark applicants can still enjoy changing of the trademark agent.

In the fourth article we explain how Manolo Blahnik, the luxury shoe brand worldwide known for its role in Sex and the city TV show, won finally back its trademark 22 years later since when a Chinese person had registered the trademark in China in 1999.

The last article is a deep analysis of the roles and responsibilities of the supervisor in the Chinese companies: Very often, especially in foreign-invested companies, the position of supervisor is taken by a person (or persons) who is (are) not fully aware of the requirements and consequences of such a role. Read to know how to choose the right person to cover such a role.

Enjoy the reading! And if you liked it, share some thoughts in our social media: help us grow and give you the most up-to-date news on China and Asia IP!

HFG Newsletter – GossIP Editors' Pick September/October 2022

The article was originally published on HFG Law& Intellectual Property website.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.