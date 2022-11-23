China:
59.77 Million Pieces Of Goods Suspected Of IPR Infringement Detained By GACC From January To September 2022
23 November 2022
AFD China
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
On October 26th, the General Administration of Customs, China
(GACC) introduced on its website the IPR law enforcement outcomes
by Chinese customs for the first three quarters in 2022.
From January to September, the customs nationwide detained a
total of 59.77 million pieces of goods in 40,000 batches suspected
of IPR infringement. GACC also approved 16,424 filings of IPR
information for customs protection of IPRs.
GACC continues to enhance IPR protection by carrying out the
"Longteng Action 2022" for overall IPR protection,
"Lanwang Action 2022" for IPR protection at mailing
channels, "Jingwang Action 2022" for IPR protection of
goods at export and transshipment, etc., so as to maintain strict
crackdown upon trade of infringement goods, consolidate unified
deployment and coordination as well as to further improve the
efficacy in law enforcement of crackdown on IPR infringement and
counterfeiting at import and export.
http://english.ipraction.gov.cn/article/ns/202211/383659.html
AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and
business partners information only. The information provided on the
newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and
should not form the basis of any business decisions.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Battle Of Beers: Delhi High Court Grants Protection To Carlsberg
S.S. Rana & Co. Advocates
Single Bench of Delhi High Court, recently adjudicated upon an application for ad-interim injunction in a suit filed by Carlsberg Breweries A/S against Tensberg Breweries Industries Pvt. Ltd. & Ors, being CS (COMM) No. 646/ 2022...
Intellectual Property Updates From India
IndusLaw
The year 2022 has been instrumental from the standpoint of Intellectual Property Rights. With numerous landmark developments in the field, the jurisprudence revolving around different...
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.