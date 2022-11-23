China:
China Has Concluded 2.738 Million IP Cases Of First Instance Since 2013, With An Average Annual Growth Rate Of 24.5 Percent
23 November 2022
AFD China
At the third press conference of the Press Center for the 20th
National Congress held on October 19, He Rong, deputy secretary of
the leading Party group of the SPC and vice president in charge of
daily work, pointed out that China has concluded 2.738 million IP
cases of first instance since 2013, with an average annual growth
rate of 24.5 percent. Besides, He said that China has been
intensifying and widening judicial protection to cover patent,
trademark, copyright, trade secrets, integrated circuit layout
design, new plant varieties, geographical indications, as well as
unfair competition, anti-monopoly and other related fields.
http://www.chinaipmagazine.com/en/news-show.asp?id=12673
