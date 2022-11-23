ARTICLE

At the third press conference of the Press Center for the 20th National Congress held on October 19, He Rong, deputy secretary of the leading Party group of the SPC and vice president in charge of daily work, pointed out that China has concluded 2.738 million IP cases of first instance since 2013, with an average annual growth rate of 24.5 percent. Besides, He said that China has been intensifying and widening judicial protection to cover patent, trademark, copyright, trade secrets, integrated circuit layout design, new plant varieties, geographical indications, as well as unfair competition, anti-monopoly and other related fields.

