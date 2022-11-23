29! That is the number of national GI (geographical indication) protection demonstration areas (GI areas) to be set up in the next three years, according to a 2022 list announced in October by the CNIPA.

"The 29 areas of this year are diverse in product types, reputable and profitable," a CNIPA principal elaborates that the GI products from the 29 areas cover agricultural, forest products, traditional Chinese medicine materials as well as food and handicrafts. They are both diverse in product types and famous. Zhenjiang Vinegar, Xinyang Maojian Tea, Liuzhou Luosifen (river snails rice noodles) are all popular brands in China and even worldwide.

When the GI power directs inward, it assists rural revitalization. When it points outward, it helps exploring markets overseas. The 29 areas do not only represent GI products vital for rural revitalization, but products mutually recognized for protection under the China-EU GI protection and cooperation agreement.

"The interest of this year's area construction is in rural revitalization. The 29 areas span 15 middle and western provinces, hosting three national key rural revitalization go-to counties. Their GI products boast high economic value. Inside these areas, 874 companies are using GI special symbols, generating combined annual earnings of 58.94 billion yuan. Wine in Helan Mountain East Region and Huanggang Wickerwork are among the high value-added products," the principal adds.

The construction of GI areas is under way to graduate once mere local specialties to profitable industries: in Ningxia, the 'purple industry' realized by Wine in Helan Mountain East Region has given a sense of wellbeing to the western population; in Guangxi, the 'influencer industry' fed by Liuzhou Luosifen has unlocked the code to wealth for the southern border province. Piloted by these demonstration areas, more and more villages nationwide are invoking the GI toolkit to become affluent, painting an infinite picture of rural revitalization.

https://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2022/10/19/art_1340_179473.html

