Recently, the CNIPA has invalidated 20 trademarks owned by the fast food brand "Zhen Gongfu". The CNIPA ruled that the disputed trademarks are almost the same as Bruce Lee's portrait and classic action, which may easily cause confusion, and were therefore invalid. In August, the 210-million-yuan dispute over trademarks between Zhen Gongfu and Bruce Lee Enterprise was heard in the Shanghai No.2 Intermediate People's Court. The case has not been ruled on yet. A representative for Zhen Gongfu said whether the 20 trademarks that were declared invalid violated the Trademark Law remains to be decided by the court.

http://www.chinaipmagazine.com/en/news-show.asp?id=12681

AFD China Newsletter is intended to provide our clients and business partners information only. The information provided on the newsletter should not be considered as professional advice, and should not form the basis of any business decisions.