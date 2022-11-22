China:
CNIPA Invalidated 20 Trademarks Of The Fast Food Brand "Zhen Gongfu"
22 November 2022
AFD China
Recently, the CNIPA has invalidated 20 trademarks owned by the
fast food brand "Zhen Gongfu". The CNIPA ruled that the
disputed trademarks are almost the same as Bruce Lee's portrait
and classic action, which may easily cause confusion, and were
therefore invalid. In August, the 210-million-yuan dispute over
trademarks between Zhen Gongfu and Bruce Lee Enterprise was heard
in the Shanghai No.2 Intermediate People's Court. The case has
not been ruled on yet. A representative for Zhen Gongfu said
whether the 20 trademarks that were declared invalid violated the
Trademark Law remains to be decided by the court.
http://www.chinaipmagazine.com/en/news-show.asp?id=12681
