China:
知的財産権使用料、1〜9月の輸出額は22.5％増 安定的増加続く
商務部が3日に公表した貿易統計によると、今年1〜9月期の中国のサービス貿易額は、前年同期比18.2％増の4兆4722億7千万元（1元は約20.1円）となり、安定した増加傾向を保った。うち、輸出は20.5％増の2兆1480億2千万元で、輸入は16.1％増の2兆3242億6千万元だった。
知識集約型サービス貿易は安定的に増加し、1〜9月期の貿易額は10.2％増の1兆8648億7千万元だった。知識集約型サービス貿易のうち、輸出額は1兆430億2千万元で、前年同期比14.9％増加した。特に輸出の伸びが速い分野は
知的財産権使用料（22.5％増）、電気通信・コンピューター・情報サービス（17.4％増）だった。一方で、輸入額は前年同期比4.8％増の8218億5千万元で、伸びが速い分野は保険サービスで、同56.2%増となった。
出所：中国政府網
