China:
意匠五庁会合と商標五庁会合が開催 CNIPAがオンラインで出席
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
10月27日と28日、意匠五庁（ID5）年次会合と
商標五庁（TM5）年次会合が欧州連合知的財産庁（EUIPO）のホストによりベルギー・ブリュッセルの会場とオンラインで同時開催された。EUIPOのアーシャンボウ長官が開幕式で挨拶を行い、中国国家知識産権局からは申長雨局長がビデオメッセージを寄せた。会合では「TM５協力10周年共同ビジョン声明」と「ID５共同声明」が採択された。
申長雨局長はビデオメッセージの中で、TM5とID5の協力成果を高く評価した上、新型コロナウイルスの世界的大流行とデジタル経済や新興技術の急成長という背景の下、五庁は協力を絶えず深め、新技術や新産業、新業態、新モデルの知財保護のルールを共に模索し、より円滑で効率的な商標体制と意匠体制を積極的に構築する必要性があるとの認識を示した。
30数名のユーザー代表からなる中華商標協会と中国専利保護協会の代表団がユーザーセッションに参加した。ユーザーセッションにおいて、新興技術によってもたらされた商標・意匠分野の新しい課題をめぐって議論が交わされた。
出所：国家知識産権網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Battle Of Beers: Delhi High Court Grants Protection To Carlsberg
S.S. Rana & Co. Advocates
Single Bench of Delhi High Court, recently adjudicated upon an application for ad-interim injunction in a suit filed by Carlsberg Breweries A/S against Tensberg Breweries Industries Pvt. Ltd. & Ors, being CS (COMM) No. 646/ 2022...
Intellectual Property Updates From India
IndusLaw
The year 2022 has been instrumental from the standpoint of Intellectual Property Rights. With numerous landmark developments in the field, the jurisprudence revolving around different...
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.