10月27日と28日、意匠五庁（ID5）年次会合と 商標五庁（TM5）年次会合が欧州連合知的財産庁（EUIPO）のホストによりベルギー・ブリュッセルの会場とオンラインで同時開催された。EUIPOのアーシャンボウ長官が開幕式で挨拶を行い、中国国家知識産権局からは申長雨局長がビデオメッセージを寄せた。会合では「TM５協力10周年共同ビジョン声明」と「ID５共同声明」が採択された。

申長雨局長はビデオメッセージの中で、TM5とID5の協力成果を高く評価した上、新型コロナウイルスの世界的大流行とデジタル経済や新興技術の急成長という背景の下、五庁は協力を絶えず深め、新技術や新産業、新業態、新モデルの知財保護のルールを共に模索し、より円滑で効率的な商標体制と意匠体制を積極的に構築する必要性があるとの認識を示した。

30数名のユーザー代表からなる中華商標協会と中国専利保護協会の代表団がユーザーセッションに参加した。ユーザーセッションにおいて、新興技術によってもたらされた商標・意匠分野の新しい課題をめぐって議論が交わされた。

