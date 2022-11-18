China:
중국 국가시장감독관리총국, 상표대리 감독관리 규정 발표
2022년 11월 1일, 중국
국가시장감독관리총국은
'상표대리
감독관리 규정'을
발표함
동 규정의
주요내용은 다음과
같음
(1)
일반
조항
규정의 제정 목적,
상표대리 업무,
상표대리기관 및
대리인의 개념, 산업
조직의 역할 등을
규정
(2)
상표대리기관의
등록제도
규범화
상표대리기관의
등록 처리, 갱신,
변경, 말소
요구사항을
규정하여
대리기관에
구체적인 지침을
제공
등록, 변경, 갱신,
말소를 법률에 따라
처리하지 않고
미완성된 상표대리
업무를 적절하게
처리하지 않아
의뢰인의 이익을
손상시키거나
상표대리 시장의
질서를 어지럽히는
상표대리기관에
대해 행정 처벌을
부과
(3)
상표대리
행위
규범의
명확화
상표대표기관이
사기, 속임수, 기타
부정한 수단을
취하여 국익,
사회공익, 타인의
정당한 권익을
훼손하거나 법정
대리인, 주주,
파트너, 실제
지배인. 고위
경영진의 이름으로
대리 서비스 이외의
다른 상표를 등록할
수 없도록 하는 등
상표대리 업무의
기본원칙을
명확화
상표대리기관이
품질 관리, 이해
충돌 검토, 악의적인
출원 검사, 공문서
관리 등의 업무 관리
및 운영 시스템을
구축 및 개선하도록
요구
(4)
상표대리기관
감독
수단의
강화
상표대리기관의
신용 문서 시스템을
개선하고
지식재산권 서비스
산업의 등급 및 분류
평가를 수행
국가 관련 규정에
따라
상표대리기관의
연간 보고서 제출,
'중대한 위법 및
신뢰상실 행위
목록' 수립, 정보
공시 강화,
시장감독관리부서
및
지식재산권관리부서와의
정보 공유, 조사 및
처벌 현황 통보 등의
메커니즘을 개선
(5)
상표대리기관의
불법행위에
대한
대책
개선
상표법 제68조 및
상표법실시조례
제88조에 열거된
상표대리인의
불법행위를
세분화
인터넷을 통해
상표대리 업무에
대한 감독을
강화하고 전형적인
불법행위를
열거하며 이에
상응하는 처벌을
규정하여 악의적인
경쟁을 방지
