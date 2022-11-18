2022년 10월 26일, 중국 국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은 '2022년 국가 지리적 표시 제품 보호 시범구 건설 명단에 관한 통지'를 발표함

동 통지에 따르면 CNIPA는 종합적인 심사 및 공시를 거쳐 2022년 국가 지리적 표시 제품 보호 시범구 건설 명단을 확정했으며, 건설 기간은 3년(2022년 10월부터 2025년 10월까지)임

동 통지에 따라 CNIPA는 관련 성(省)급 지식산권국에 각 시범구의 건설 담당 부서를 지도하여 다음과 같은 업무를 원활히 수행하도록 요청함

지리적 표시 보호를 중점 사업으로 두고 높은 수준의 건설·보호·고품질 발전 원칙에 따라 업무 방식 혁신, 지원 정책 연구 및 도입, 보호 시스템 통합, 업무 시스템 개선, 보호 및 홍보 강화, 협력 및 상생 강화 등에 자원을 집중하여 핵심 특별 지원을 제공

정책 지도, 사업 지도, 자금 및 인재 지원, 추적 관리 강화 등을 통해 지역 내 국가 지리적 표시 제품 보호 시범구 건설을 적극적으로 추진하고 균형적인 발전을 모색

실시 계획에 따라 업무 배치를 더욱 세분화 하고 과제 목록과 책임 주체를 명확히 하며 지리적 표시 관리 개혁을 심화하고 시범구 건설 과제를 전면적으로 시행(시범구의 업무 책임자, 연락처, 건설 세부 계획 등을 2022년 11월 30일 까지 CNIPA에 제출

CNIPA 및 지역 지식산권국에 업무 현황을 적시에 보고(각 시범구 건설 담당 부서는 2023년 11월 15일 및 2024년 11월 15일 이전에 연간 업무 총결산을 성급 지식산권국에 제출해야 하며, 성급 지식산권국은 CNIPA에 요약본을 제출

