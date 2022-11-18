2022년 10월 12일, 중국 상하이시 지식산권국은 ‘2021년도 상하이시 지식재산권 발전 보고서'를 발표함

상하이시 지식산권국은 지식재산권의 창출·활용 현황, 고부가가치 특허의 발전 현황, 각 지구(区)의 지식재산권 현황 등의 방면에서 상하이시의 특허, 상표, 지리적표시의 전반적인 발전 수준과 업무 성과를 종합적으로 분석하여 동 보고서에 반영함

동 보고서의 주요내용은 다음과 같음

(1) 지식재산권 창출

2021년 상하이시 지식재산권 창출 발전지수는 187.1로(2015년 기준 100) 전년 대비 16.8% 증가함

상하이시에서 승인된 특허 건수는 32,900건으로 전년 대비 35.7% 증가함

PCT 국제특허출원 건수는 4,830건으로 전년 대비 35.8% 증가함

2021년까지 유효 특허 건수는 17만 2,000건으로 전년 대비 18.1% 증가함

 인구 1만 명당 고부가가치 특허 보유량은 34.2건으로 전년 대비 15.7% 증가함

 상표 등록 건수는 42만 1,000건으로 전년 대비 36.9% 증가함

 2021년 말까지 유효 상표 등록 건수는 211만 7,100건으로 전년 대비 21.9% 증가함

(2) 지식재산권 활용

2021년 상하이시 특허 출원권 및 특허권 양도 건수는 꾸준히 증가하여 17,000건을 초과함

특허 및 상표 담보융자 총액은 약 90억 위안으로 전년 대비 133.6% 증가함

각종 지식재산권 보험 총액은 약 1억 5,100만 위안으로 전년 대비 87.5% 증가함

2021년 말 기준 지리적 표시 상표 18개, 지리적 표시 제품 8개, 지리적 표시 사용 기업 138개(전년 대비 44개 증가)가 있음 

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.