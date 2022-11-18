China:
중국 상하이시 지식산권국, ‘2021년도 상하이시 지식재산권 발전 보고서' 발표
2022년 10월 12일, 중국
상하이시
지식산권국은
‘2021년도 상하이시
지식재산권 발전
보고서'를
발표함
상하이시
지식산권국은
지식재산권의
창출·활용 현황,
고부가가치 특허의
발전 현황, 각
지구(区)의
지식재산권 현황
등의 방면에서
상하이시의 특허,
상표, 지리적표시의
전반적인 발전
수준과 업무 성과를
종합적으로
분석하여 동
보고서에 반영함
동 보고서의
주요내용은 다음과
같음
(1) 지식재산권
창출
2021년 상하이시
지식재산권 창출
발전지수는 187.1로(2015년
기준 100) 전년 대비 16.8%
증가함
상하이시에서
승인된 특허 건수는
32,900건으로 전년 대비
35.7% 증가함
PCT 국제특허출원
건수는 4,830건으로
전년 대비 35.8%
증가함
2021년까지 유효 특허
건수는 17만 2,000건으로
전년 대비 18.1%
증가함
인구 1만 명당
고부가가치 특허
보유량은 34.2건으로
전년 대비 15.7%
증가함
상표 등록 건수는
42만 1,000건으로 전년
대비 36.9% 증가함
2021년 말까지 유효
상표 등록 건수는
211만 7,100건으로 전년
대비 21.9% 증가함
(2) 지식재산권
활용
2021년 상하이시 특허
출원권 및 특허권
양도 건수는 꾸준히
증가하여 17,000건을
초과함
특허 및 상표
담보융자 총액은 약
90억 위안으로 전년
대비 133.6% 증가함
각종 지식재산권
보험 총액은 약 1억
5,100만 위안으로 전년
대비 87.5% 증가함
2021년 말 기준 지리적
표시 상표 18개,
지리적 표시 제품
8개, 지리적 표시
사용 기업 138개(전년
대비 44개 증가)가
있음
