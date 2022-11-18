2022년 11월 2일, 중국 국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은 ‘지식재산권 보호 강화에 관한 의견 심화 실시 추진 계획'을 발표함

 2019년 11월, 중국 중앙판공실 과 국무원은 ‘지식재산권 보호 강화에 관한 의견'을 발표하며 2025년까지 지식재산권 보호를 강화하기 위한 일련의 새로운 목표, 아이디어, 조치 등을 제시함

 이후 2020년 4월, 의견의 이행을 보장하기 위해 CNIPA는 중앙선전부, 최고인민법원 등 30개 부처와 공동으로 ‘2020-2021년 의견 추진 계획'을 발표 및 시행하였고 다양한 방면에서 실질적 인 진전을 이룸

이번 추진 계획은 의견에 대한 2022-2025년의 6개 중점 임무와 114개의 세부 조치를 제시함

