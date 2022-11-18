China:
중국 국가지식산권국, 지식재산권 보호 강화에 관한 의견 심화 실시 추진 계획 발표
2022년 11월 2일, 중국
국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은
‘지식재산권 보호
강화에 관한 의견
심화 실시 추진
계획'을 발표함
2019년 11월, 중국
중앙판공실 과
국무원은
‘지식재산권 보호
강화에 관한
의견'을 발표하며
2025년까지
지식재산권 보호를
강화하기 위한
일련의 새로운 목표,
아이디어, 조치 등을
제시함
이후 2020년 4월,
의견의 이행을
보장하기 위해 CNIPA는
중앙선전부,
최고인민법원 등
30개 부처와
공동으로 ‘2020-2021년
의견 추진 계획'을
발표 및 시행하였고
다양한 방면에서
실질적 인 진전을
이룸
이번 추진 계획은
의견에 대한 2022-2025년의
6개 중점 임무와
114개의 세부 조치를
제시함
