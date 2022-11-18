China:
중국 국가지식산권국, 영문 웹사이트 개편
2022년 10월 30일, 중국
국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은
웹사이트의 서비스
품질을 더욱
향상시키고
지식재산권 대외
정보 공급을
강화하며 세계에
중국의 지식재산권
소식을 알리고자
영문 웹사이트를
새롭게 개편함
새롭게 개편된
영문 웹사이트의
주요 특징은 다음과
같음
(1) 사용자 서비스
다양화
중앙정부의
의견을 적시에
전달하고 여론의
방향을 명확히
파악하기 위해
헤드라인 뉴스
섹션을 추가함
‘사용자가 가장
관심을 갖는 것',
‘사용자가 가장
필요로 하는 것'에
초점을 맞춰 심층
연구를 바탕으로
리소스, 뉴스, 법률,
주제, 데이터, 기관
소개의 6개 상위
섹션과 21개 하위
섹션을 설정함
국제협력,
행정재결, 헤이그
협정, 마드리드 협정
등 해외 사용자의
관심 콘텐츠를
새롭게 추가함
(2) 사용자 편의성
향상
첫 화면에 빠른
링크 및 자주 묻는
질문 영역을
배치하고 사용자가
가장 관심을 갖는
각종 지식재산권
검색, 신청 절차,
비용 납부 등의 기타
서비스와 일반적인
질문에 대한 해답을
눈에 잘 띄는 위치에
둠
사용자가 쉽게
조회하고 사용할 수
있도록 사용
편의성을
효과적으로
향상시킴
(3) 디자인 개선 및
모바일 버전 조정
평면 디자인을
기반으로 텍스트,
사진, 동영상,
데이터 시각화 등
다양한 디스플레이
형식을 통해
웹사이트의
주요내용을 눈에
띄게 조성하고
간결한 구조,
질서정연한 배열,
부드러운 색상으로
중국 정부
웹사이트의 특징과
함께 ‘국제적
스타일'도 갖춤
또한, 모바일
사용자의 니즈를
충족시키기 위해
웹사이트를
모바일에 맞게
조정하여 사용자가
언제 어디서나
모바일을 통해 쉽게
검색하고 이용할 수
있도록 함
