China:
중국 상하이시 지식산권국, 경제 발전을 위한 지식재산권 정책의 실시에 관한 통지 발표
2022년 10월 12일, 중국
상하이시
지식산권국은
‘경제의
안정적이고 건전한
발전을 돕기 위한
지식재산권 정책
실시의 가속화 및
효율성 증대에 관한
통지'를
발표했다고 밝힘
상하이시
지식산권국은
전염병의 예방 및
통제와 경제 및 사회
발전을 효율적으로
조정하기 위해
‘상하이시 경제
회복 및 활성화
가속화를 위한 행동
방안1)'과 ‘경제의
안정적이고 건전한
발전을 돕기 위한
지식재산 정책
실시의 가속화 및
효율성 증대에 관한
국가지식산권국의
통지2)'에 따라 동
통지를 제정함
동 통지는
①지식재산권 자금
정책 효과의 전면
공개, ② 지식재산권
제도의 실효성 발휘,
③ 지식재산권 가치
실현의 가속화, ④
지식재산권 서비스
메커니즘의
지속적인 최적화 등
총 4개 측면에서
세부 정책 방안을
제안함
