2022년 10월 12일, 중국 상하이시 지식산권국은 ‘경제의 안정적이고 건전한 발전을 돕기 위한 지식재산권 정책 실시의 가속화 및 효율성 증대에 관한 통지'를 발표했다고 밝힘

상하이시 지식산권국은 전염병의 예방 및 통제와 경제 및 사회 발전을 효율적으로 조정하기 위해  ‘상하이시 경제 회복 및 활성화 가속화를 위한 행동 방안1)'과 ‘경제의 안정적이고 건전한 발전을 돕기 위한 지식재산 정책 실시의 가속화 및 효율성 증대에 관한 국가지식산권국의 통지2)'에 따라 동 통지를 제정함

동 통지는 ①지식재산권 자금 정책 효과의 전면 공개, ② 지식재산권 제도의 실효성 발휘, ③ 지식재산권 가치 실현의 가속화, ④ 지식재산권 서비스 메커니즘의 지속적인 최적화 등 총 4개 측면에서 세부 정책 방안을 제안함

