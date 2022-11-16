China:
北京知財法院、商標行政訴訟の簡易手続き適用率が21.23%に
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
商標に関する審決不服などの行政訴訟の第1審を担当する北京知識産権法院（知財裁判所）は11月8日、「商標行政事件繁簡（複雑事件・簡易事件）分流改革」に関する記者会見を開催した。
記者会見で明らかにしたところによると、同裁判所が受理した
商標
拒絶審決不服行政事件について、繁簡分流（事件を複雑度に基づいて分類し、簡単な事件を素早く審理し、複雑な事件を細かく審理する制度）を経て、簡易手続きを適用して審理が行われた事件が2978件で、簡易手続きの適用率が21.23%に達した。
北京知財裁判所の宋魚水副院長によると、最高人民法院（最高裁）が2021年5月、行政紛争の実質的な解決を促進し、裁判資源のより効率的な利用に向けて、「繁簡分流改革」を進めるためのガイドラインとなる「行政訴訟手続の繁簡分流改革の促進に関する意見」を公布した。北京知財裁判所は2021年8月、同「意見」に基づいて実施案を策定し、行政事件の「繁簡分流改革」を積極的に模索してきた。一年余の努力の結果、簡易手続きの適用範囲が大幅に拡大され、170件以上の事件が裁判所主導の訴訟前調停によって解決された。
宋副院長によると、2014年の同裁判所設立以来、商標行政訴訟の受理件数は2015年の5500件から、2021年の1万8000件余りに急増し、全体の60%以上を占め、年平均増加率は約25%だった。その中で、商標出願の拒絶査定不服審判をめぐる紛争や商標権の無効宣告をめぐる紛争などが最も多く、2021年には商標出願拒絶査定不服審判に関する行政事件を1万773件受理し、2015年からの年間平均増加率は29.4%に達している。
出所：中国保護知識産権網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Intellectual Property Updates From India
IndusLaw
The year 2022 has been instrumental from the standpoint of Intellectual Property Rights. With numerous landmark developments in the field, the jurisprudence revolving around different...
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
Christian Louboutin SAS vs. Nakul Bajaj And Ors.
Khurana and Khurana
The plaintiff in the case, one Christian Louboutin is a luxury brand which is specialized in shoes and other related goods, Christian Louboutin has many products which enjoy exclusivity