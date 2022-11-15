最近、中国国際貿易促進委員会（CCPIT）が定例記者会見を開き、今年第3四半期（7〜9月）の「中国の外資ビジネス環境に関する調査報告書」を発表した。報告書は、中国の外資系企業のビジネス環境が継続的に最適化されており、外資系企業は引き続き中国市場を有望視していることを示している。

CCPITの孫暁報道官が記者会見で明らかにしたところによると、今年1月から9月にかけて、同委員会傘下のCCPIT専利商標事務所が代理した外資系企業による中国 特許出願は前年同期比で約5.8%増加した。その中で、米国と欧州の出願はそれぞれ5.2%と4.8%増えた。

また、CCPIT専利商標事務所とCPA（中国専利代理（香港）有限公司）が代理した中国企業の国外特許出願は前年同期比でそれぞれ40.6%と12.2%増加し、CPAが代理した中国企業の国外商標出願は同106.1%増加した。さらに、CCPIT専利商標事務所が代理したRCEP（地域包括的経済連携協定）加盟国における中国企業の特許出願は同45.6%増だった。

出所：中国知識産権資訊網

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.