By the end of June, China has approved 2,493 geographical indication (GI) products and seen 6,927 GI trademarks registered including collective trademarks and certification trademarks, according to Zhang Zhicheng, head of the IPR Protection Department of the CNIPA. He also added that the CNIPA will step up the level of legalization for GI, perfect the GI's management system, enrich the cultural connotation of GI, and reinforce foreign collaboration, to give full play to the role of GI protection in improving people's life quality and promoting a high-quality development.

