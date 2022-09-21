캉신 IP 플랫폼 – 다국적 강연 동영상이 왔습니다 

ARTICLE

To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

AUTHOR(S)

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China

Smells like victory: registering scent trade marks in Australia Corrs Chambers Westgarth Although uncommon, a scent can be registered as a trade mark in Australia.

Cant Be Evil? Considering Creative Commons NFT Licenses Piper Alderman 'Can't Be Evil' licenses explicitly outline the buyer's rights regarding the artwork for their NFTs.

Henkel Washes Away Reckitt Benckiser Trade Marks And Interim Injunction In Dishwasher Product Stoush Herbert Smith Freehills The Federal Court has recently published its decision following the first instance trial on the merits in the ongoing stoush between Reckitt Benckiser (RB)...

Trade Marks And The Metaverse: Recent Trends In India Sujata Chaudhri IP Attorneys In the post covid era, the ‘Metaverse' has become one of the most hotly discussed technological advancements globally. More and more brands are choosing to launch their products and advertise...

Priority for businesses registering for the new .au domain is coming to an end Cooper Grace Ward On 21 September 2022 the unregistered .au domains will be available to the general public.