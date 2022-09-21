China:
캉신 IP 플랫폼 – 다국적 강연 동영상이 왔습니다
21 September 2022
Kangxin
캉신 상표부는 각
국가의 베테랑 상표
변호사/파트너를
초청하여
사용자들을 위해
각국 상표의 법률
제도, 최신 사례의
강연 영상을
녹화하였습니다.이번에
한국, 이탈리아,
인도, 에콰도르를
포함하였습니다.
컴퓨터에
로그인하여
시청하시기
바랍니다.
캉신 IP 플랫폼 - 지식
라이브러리
캉신 IP 플랫폼 –
다국적 강연
동영상이
왔습니다
