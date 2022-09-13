Giorgio Armani S.p.A. is an Italian luxury fashion house founded by Giorgio Armani which designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails haute couture, ready-to-wear, leather goods, shoes, watches, jewelry, accessories, eyewear, cosmetics, and home interiors.

Among various distinctive signs registered and used by the fashion company the decision we comment today relates the " (GA device)". The GA device is widely used on clothing, bags, watches, accessories, cosmetic and perfume products. Its unique design is highly distinctive through long-term use and promotion.

Through market monitoring Armani discovered that a medical aesthetic company from Zhejiang Province has registered a trademark in Class 44, on May 28, 2020, with the designated services including "Medical clinic services; Medical assistance; physiotherapy; Therapy services; Nursing, medical; Hair implantation; Plastic surgery; hospital services; rest house; Beauty salons services."

Considering the similarity with the GA device, Armani filed an invalidation action in front of CNIPA.

The disputed trademark - red arrow is not included in the mark

Armani filed an invalidation against the above disputed trademark, mainly on the following grounds:

The disputed mark (Cl.44) and Armani's previous cited trademark "GA device" (Cl. 3,18,25) constituted similar trademarks used on similar goods/services. The application for registration of the disputed mark violated Article 30 of the Trademark Law. The disputed mark infringed Armani's prior copyright of "GA device", which violated the provision of Article 32 of the Trademark Law that "the applicant's registered trademark shall not damage the existing prior rights of others". The disputed mark contains a cross in the upper left corner, and its use on services such as "Therapy services;" is likely to cause the relevant public to associate it with the Red Cross, thus causing misunderstanding. The disputed mark belongs to the scenario that "the below mark shall not be used as a trademark: Those identical with or similar to the names or signs of the Red Cross or the Red Crescent;" as stipulated in Article 10.1.5 of the Trademark Law.

After examination, the Chinese National Intellectual Property Administration ("CNIPA"), formerly known as the Trademark Review and Adjudication Board ("TRAB"), ruled that the disputed mark shall be invalidated. Mainly, the CNIPA held that:

The disputed mark contains a cross which is similar to the Red Cross, and the use of the disputed mark on "medical clinic services and other services" is likely to make the relevant public misunderstand that it has a certain association with the Red Cross, thus giving rise to misunderstanding. Therefore, the registration of the disputed mark violated the provisions of Article 10.1.5 of the Trademark Law.

HFG represented Armani in the case.

Case Analysis

Chinese Trademark Law provides that the trademark invalidation procedure shall be based on absolute ground and/or relative ground.

Absolute Ground

Either upon initiative of the Trademark Office itself or as initiative any interested party a trademark can be invalidated on absolute ground based on the following articles of the Trademark Law:

1) Article 4: trademark filed in bad faith and not for the purpose of use.

2) Article 10: signs prohibited from being used as trademarks.

3) Article 11: Lack of distinctiveness.

4) Article 19.4: The act of trademark agency applying TM beyond the agency service.

5) Article 44.1: The act of obtaining registration by deceptive or other improper means.

Relative Ground

The prior right owner or interested party can raise the invalidation based on relative ground, usually including the following articles:

1) Article 13: Infringement of others' well-known trademarks.

2) Article 15: Preempted by agent, representative, specially related person.

3) Article 30 and Article 31: Infringement of others' prior trademark rights.

4) Article 32: Infringement of other prior rights and interests, such as prior name, copyright, trade name, design patents, etc., or preemption of others' trademark that have been used and have a certain impact.

In this case, the CNIPA (prior TRAB) upheld Armani's claim by supporting the violation of absolute ground of the disputed mark under Article 10, and declared the invalidation of the disputed mark which is conflict to Armani.

As mentioned above, the invalidation that based on "absolute ground" usually includes the application of Article 10 or/and Article 11 of the Trademark Law. For example, Article 10 provides various circumstances in which a sign shall not be used as a trademark.

Article 10. The following signs shall not be used as trademarks:

Those identical with or similar to the State name, national flag, national emblem, national anthem, military flag, army emblem, military songs, medals and others of the People's Republic of China; those identical with the names and signs of central state organs, names of the specific locations thereof, or those identical with the names or device of landmark buildings; Those identical with or similar to the state names, national flags, national emblems or military flags of foreign countries, unless permitted by the government of the country; Those identical with or similar to the names, flags, or emblems of international inter-governmental organizations, unless permitted by the organization concerned or unlikely to mislead the public; Those identical with or similar to an official sign or inspection seal that indicates control and guarantee, unless it is authorized; Those identical with or similar to the names or signs of the Red Cross or the Red Crescent; Those of discrimination against any race; Those of fraud that may easily mislead the public in the characteristics such as the quality of goods, or place of production; and Those detrimental to socialist morals or customs, or having other unhealthy influences.

Article 10.1.5 clearly states that signs identical or similar to the names and symbols of the Red Cross and Red Crescent shall not be used as trademark. In addition, according to the 2021 Trademark Examination Guidance ("Guidance"), "if the sign is sufficient to cause the relevant public to mistake it as the name or the logo of Red Cross, Red Crescent, Red Crystal, it shall be deemed as similar to the abovementioned name or logo and shall not be used as trademark. For example, the below mark shall not be used as trademark.

Examples from the Guidance_ Page 183

In this case, the disputed mark contains a red cross. In addition, the invalidation applicant provided evidence showing that during usage the cross by indicating the meaning of "Red Cross" on medical clinics in actual, which is likely to make the relevant public misunderstand that it has a certain association with the Red Cross, thus resulting in misunderstanding, in line with the scenario of "shall not be used as a trademark" in Article 10 of the Trademark Law.

Real use of the disputed mark by its Applicant

The captioned case is a very typical and interesting case in which the disputed mark is invalidated through the application of absolute ground.

While the most common means of invalidation are the relative grounds, such as prior identical and similar marks however, in fact, also the absolute ground can also be effective to invalidate the trademark in appropriate situation.

Recently, an increasing number of trademark applications have been rejected based on absolute ground during the filing stage, such as the lack of distinctiveness or deceptiveness. (See HFG's recent article for TOILETPAPER).

