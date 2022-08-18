On July 20, 2022, the China Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) released the Guidelines for Protection of Intellectual Property Rights During Exhibitions, which aims to further implement the comprehensive strengthening of protection of intellectual property rights and standardize the management of intellectual property protection during exhibitions.

The Guidelines specifies the guidance and management functions that the intellectual property management department of the place where an exhibition is held should play before, during and after the exhibition; clarifies the main work of the workstation set up at the exhibition; enumerates the obligations of the exhibitors as well as the methods and channels for right holders to safeguard their rights.

See the following link for the detailed text of the Guidelines:

http://www.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2022/7/22/art_75_176738.html

