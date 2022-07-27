These guidelines were published on 20 July 2022 at the link below:

https://lnkd.in/g_HUVYfJ

Major points, in my view, are as below:

Article 8 - setting up of a workstation at the exhibition to handle IP infringement complaints, which is staffed with law enforcement personnel, professional technical personnel and legal professionals, mainly by mediation. However, this workstation could also judge on whether infringement has occurred.

Article 12(2) - in force IP registration certificates (issued in China, of course) would be necessary. Wave goodbye to your non-registered IP.

Article 14 - If the respondent did not respond within 24 hours, or infringement could be confirmed by valid legal documents (previous court or administrative decisions), the exhibits would be dismantled, covered, deleted, shielded, network link taken down, etc.

These measures are not new and have been practiced in China before, which in fact were taken from the experiences in Hong Kong (I was in a similar station in the Hong Kong Exhibition Centre about 20 years ago). In any event, the publication of these guidelines by the CNIPA is a positive move.

