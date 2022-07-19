China:
北京、昨年に5508件の権利侵害・模倣品事件を摘発
北京市は昨年、知的財産権侵害・模倣品に関わる違法、犯罪に対して厳正な姿勢で臨み、部門横断的な法執行体制づくりの推進、重点分野の管理強化などを通じて、多数の典型的事件を摘発した。7月5日に開かれた全国権利侵害・模倣品摘発活動テレビ電話会議でわかった。
会議で全国の昨年の知的財産権侵害・模倣品摘発活動について報告が行われ、北京など15地域は2021年度考課において獲得した優れた成績で表彰された。
北京市の行政法執行部門は昨年通年で5508件の知的財産権侵害・模倣品事件を摘発し、違反者に科した制裁金と没収金額は合わせて4502万元（1元は約20.1円）であった。公安機関は953件の犯罪事件を摘発し、810人の容疑者を逮捕。検察機関は170件で307人を起訴し、裁判所は182件を受理し、170件を結審した。
出所：中国打撃侵権工作網
