The results of the annual survey and selection of the authoritative intellectual property magazine "Asia IP" were recently announced, and AFD China received a second-tier recommendation in the survey for its outstanding performance in trademark prosecution and trademark contentious.

The results have been published in the May issue of Asia IP.

AFD China has been participating in the annual survey of "Asia IP" for years. This year, we have made many and efforts to help clients achieve satisfactory results, especially in trademark litigation. Being able to rank in the second tier in both prosecution and contentious is an affirmation of our firm's consistency on providing solutions out of the perspective of our clients. We therefore would like to take this opportunity to thank all our clients who have been accompanying and encouraging us over the course, because without your continuous trust and support, AFD would not be where it is today.

As we say, no rules no standards. To better provide clients with timely and high-quality services, we continuously optimize our work process and improve our firm-level management norms as well as our post-level work procedures. Our periodic quality inspections and assessments ensure that problems are discovered and solved promptly, and high service quality is always consistent. We would also like to thank our colleagues for everyone's strict implementation of the rules and regulations. Their understanding of the company's norms helped us to gradually achieve the desirable results along the way.

We have always insisted on speaking with service quality and using clients' testimonies and satisfaction to guarantee our service blessing. We will also continue to focus on the latest developments and judicial dynamics in various fields of intellectual property, to escort the protection of our clients' intangible assets.

