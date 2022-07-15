China has granted more than 390,000 patents over the past six months, demonstrating the market vitality of enterprises, Hu Wenhui, deputy head of the CNIPA, said at a news conference on Tuesday.

From January to June, the administration granted 393,000 invention patents, bringing the total number of valid patents to over 3.9 million, up 17.5 percent year-on-year.

By the end of June, some 325,000 Chinese enterprises owned valid invention patents, up 20.3 percent year-on-year, which showed those companies have been continuing to innovate in the market, he said.

In the first six months of this year, more than 3.67 million trademarks were registered at the administration, bringing the country's total valid trademarks over 40 million, up about 21 percent year-on-year.

http://english.ipraction.gov.cn/article/ns/202207/379898.html

