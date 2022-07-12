ドイツの自動車大手アウディが中国の新興EVメーカー、蔚来集団（NIO）を商標権侵害で提訴した。NIOが2車種に「ES6」と「ES8」の名称を使用したことについて、自社の「S6」と「S8」の 商標権を侵害したと主張しているという。

NIOは昨年5月、「ES8」でノルウェー市場に参入していた。さらに、今年4月にドイツやオランダ、スウェーデン、デンマークへの進出を表明した。「このタイミングで商標権侵害を訴えられたことは、NIOの会社イメージに悪影響を与えかねない。一方、NIOが商標権争いに全力を尽くせば、多大な費用と時間、労力を要する」超凡知的財産権サービス公司のパートナーである薛友飛氏が指摘した。NIOは今後、権利を主張するか、輸出用に新たな名称を考えるか、対応を迫られることになる。

自動車業界において、車のモデル名にまつわる商標権紛争が珍しくない。但し、すべてのメーカーが訴訟を通じて紛争を解決するわけではなく、利害を十分に比較検討した後、対話と協力によって係争を解決するケースもあった。

ドイツの自動車大手、ダイムラーは2016年9月、メルセデスベンツが新たに立ち上げたEVブランド、「EQ」を発表した。これに対して、2014年から小型EVに「eQ」というブランド名を使用していた中国の奇瑞汽車は商標権侵害を主張した。協議の結果、両社は中国市場と中国以外の市場でともに「EQ」と「eQ」のブランドを使用することを相互に認めることで合意した。

出所：中国知識産権資訊網

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.