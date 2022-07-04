China:
중국 장쑤성 지식산권국, 2022년 기업 지식재산 담보융자 수요 정보 수집
2022년 6월 17일, 중국
장쑤성
지식산권국은
2022년도 기업의
지식재산 담보융자
수요 정보를
수집하는 작업을
전개한다고 밝힘
코로나19 팬데믹에
대응하여 기업의
어려움을 해결하고
성(省) 내 혁신형
중소기업의 자금
조달 수요를
정확하게 이해하기
위해 장쑤성
지식산권국은 성
전역에 걸쳐 기업의
지식재산권
담보융자 수요
정보를 수집함
기업의
지식재산권
담보융자 수요
정보를 수집하는
것은 장쑤성
지식산권국이 '2022년
지식재산 금융
사업'을 추진하기
위한 기초 작업임
기업의 자발적인
지원을 기반으로,
첨단기술 기업,
'전정특신(专精特新)'
기업1), 지식재산권
관리 표준 이행 참여
기업, 성·시
지식재산권
프로젝트 수행 기업
등 약 5,000개 이상의
기업
주로 기업의
담보융자 수요를
중점으로, 희망 융자
한도, 기존 융자
경로, 대출 비용,
현재 애로사항,
지식재산권
담보융자에 대한
의견 제안 등
장쑤성
지식산권국은
수집한 정보를
정리하고 성 전체의
지식재산 담보융자
프로젝트
데이터베이스를
지속적으로
개선하며
금융기관에
우수기업을 선별 및
추천함으로써
중소기업의 자금
조달 어려움과 높은
융자 비용 문제를
해소하고 기업
지식재산권
담보융자의
목적성과 유효성을
높일 계획임
