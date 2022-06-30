ARTICLE

The Hague Agreement Concerning the International Registration of Industrial Designs Enters into Force in China

On 5 February 2022, the Chinese government submitted its instrument of accession to the 1999 Geneva Act of the Hague Agreement to the World Intellectual Property Organization, becoming the 68th Contracting Party to the 1999 Act and the 77th member of the Hague Union. The 1999 Act entered into force in China on 5 May 2022.

From 5 May 2022, non-residents can obtain international design protection in China. At the same time, Chinese companies will be able to quickly and easily seek international protection for their designs in the 94 countries covered by the Hague system, which will help them expand into international markets.

In 2020, 770,362 design applications were accepted by CNIPA, accounting for 55.5% of the world total. The entry into force of the Hague Agreement will greatly benefit Chinese companies seeking international protection for their designs.

《工业品外观设计国际注册海牙协定》对中国生效

2022年2月5日，中国政府向世界知识产权组织提交《海牙协定日内瓦文本》（1999年）的加入书，成为1999年文本的第68个缔约方和海牙联盟的第77个成员，1999年文本于2022年5月5日在中国生效。

自2022年5月5日起，非居民可以在中国获得国际外观设计保护。同时，中国公司将能够根据需要，在海牙体系覆盖的94个国家中快速便捷地寻求对其外观设计的国际保护，有助于拓展国际市场。

2020年，中国国家知识产权局受理的申请中包含了770362项外观设计，占世界总量的55.5%。《海牙协定》生效后，会为中国企业寻求外观设计国际保护提供极大便利。

The Marrakesh Treaty Enters into Force in China

The Marrakesh Treaty to Facilitate Access to Published Works for Persons Who Are Blind, Visually Impaired or Otherwise Print Disabled (Marrakesh Treaty) has entered into force in China, the 85th Party to the Treaty.

The Marrakesh Treaty, the only human rights treaty in the world in the field of copyright, aims to provide access to and use of copyright works for people who are visually impaired, thus guaranteeing them equal access to culture and education. When the Marrakesh Treaty enters into force in China, it will greatly enrich the spiritual and cultural life of visually impaired people, enable them to improve their educational level, promote the overseas dissemination of outstanding Chinese works, and further enhance China's discourse and influence in the international copyright field.

《马拉喀什条约》对中国生效

《关于为盲人、视力障碍者或其他印刷品阅读障碍者获得已出版作品提供便利的马拉喀什条约》(《马拉喀什条约》)已对中国正式生效，中国是该条约的第85个缔约方。

作为目前世界上唯一一部版权领域的人权条约，该条约旨在为阅读障碍者提供获得和利用作品的机会，从而保障其平等获取文化和教育的权利。《马拉喀什条约》对中国生效后，将极大丰富中阅读障碍者的精神文化生活，提高其受教育程度，推动中国优秀作品的海外传播，进一步提升中在国际版权领域的话语权和影响力。

Daimler Awarded 800,000 Yuan (approx. US$120,000) Compensation in Trademark Infringement Action

Daimler found that Shanghai Tonghe Auto Parts Co., Ltd (Tonghe) and Shanghai Tongzhi Auto Parts Co., Ltd (Tongzhi) had produced and sold auto parts that, without its permission, bore the Daimler logo. It brought a trademark infringement action alleging that the companies had jointly infringed its registered trademark and seeking an injunction, compensation for economic loss and reasonable costs (totaling 1.2 million Yuan or approx. US$200,000). It also sought publication of a statement to eliminate to the impact of the infringement.

The Court of First Instance held that the trademark on the auto parts sold by Tonghe was identical to Daimler's trademark and that Tonghe had infringed, but the available evidence was not sufficient to establish joint infringement. It ordered Tonghe to immediately stop use of the trademark, publish a statement to eliminate the impact of the infringement, and compensate Daimler for economic loss and reasonable costs totaling RMB 800,000 (approx. US$120,000). Tonghe was not satisfied with the judgment and filed an appeal. The Shanghai Intellectual Property Court upheld the original judgment.

戴姆勒诉两公司商标侵权获赔80万元

戴姆勒公司发现，上海同和汽配有限公司（同和公司）、上海同致汽车配件有限公司（同致公司）在未获得其许可的情况下，擅自生产、销售侵犯其商标权的汽车零部件，并长期共同侵权，故将二者诉至法院，请求判令同和公司、同致公司立即停止侵权行为，共同赔偿经济损失及合理开支共计120万元，并刊登声明消除影响。

一审法院经审理认为，同和公司销售的汽车配件上的标识与戴姆勒公司的商标构成相同标识，但现有证据尚不足以证明同致公司与同和公司构成共同侵权。最终，一审法院判决同和公司立即停止商标侵权行为，刊登声明消除影响，赔偿戴姆勒公司经济损失和合理开支共计80万元。同和公司不服，并提起上诉。上海知识产权法院二审维持原判。

Shuangxiang Co. Awarded more than 1.9 Million Yuan (approx. US$285,000) in Unfair Competition Action against Dongsheng Co.

Shuangxiang Company is a well-known local rubber and plastic machinery manufacturing enterprise based in the city of Wuxi, about 100km northwest of Shanghai. One of its employees resigned and founded Dongsheng Company (Dongsheng). Dongsheng replaced the metal nameplates on Shuangxiang Company machines with Dongsheng Company nameplates, and used photos of Shuangxiang Companies' factory, products and production equipment extensively on its website. The Wuxi Municipal Administration for Market Regulation found that these acts constituted false advertising and fined Dongsheng 300,000 Yuan (approx. US$45,000).

Shuangxiang Company subsequently brought an unfair competition action in the People's Court of Xinwu District. The Court held that Dongsheng had placed its nameplates on equipment that had been produced by Shuangxiang Company. It is technically complicated equipment that not many companies have the capacity to produce. Customers would be led to believe that Dongsheng' technical capability comparable to that of Shuangxiang Company. The Court found that Dongsheng had intentionally engaged in misleading conduct and ordered it to immediately stop the infringement, and compensate Shuangxiang Company for economic loss and reasonable costs of more than 1.9 million Yuan (approx. US$285,000).

双象公司诉东盛公司不正当竞争获赔190万余元

双象公司是无锡当地知名橡塑机械制造企业，双象公司前员工辞职后创立了东盛公司。东盛公司将双象公司生产的压延机上的铭牌更换为东盛公司铭牌，并且在东盛公司网站上大量使用双象公司厂区及产品、生产设备的照片。上述行为被无锡市市场监督管理局认定构成虚假宣传，罚款30万元。

2021年年底，双象公司认为被告的行为构成不正当竞争并诉至法院，江苏省无锡市新吴区人民法院审理后认为，东盛公司更换铭牌的设备是双象公司生产，由于该类设备的技术要求较高，所以并非所有企业均能生产，而在客户看见该设备时会将东盛公司的技术能力与双象公司相提并论，认定东盛公司是故意实施混淆行为。判决东盛公司立即停止侵权行为，并赔偿双象公司经济损失及合理开支共计190万余元。

