工业设计五局论坛（ID5）由世界上5个最大的知识产权外观设计机构之间进行合作：

世界知识产权组织（WIPO）以观察员身份加入。

今年的中期会议由欧盟知识产权局于6月20日至22日在阿利坎特主办。会议期间，与会者就新技术的使用交流了经验和信息：区块链人工智能、大数据、数字外观设计、NFT和元宇宙。

与会者就线上学习和外观设计评估的新项目提案、注册外观设计的指示以及元宇宙中的外观设计保护进行了讨论。

与会者还就有关虚拟空间相关产业的快速增长、类似于现实世界中存在的虚拟产品/服务以及各种类型的数字产品和外观设计的立法挑战发表了意见。

会议上强调了虚拟空间中外观设计保护的重要性，特别是因为它不依赖于国家边界。

此外，ID5的合作方还利用这个机会参观了瓦伦西亚的展览和地标，因为该城市已被世界设计组织指定为2022年世界设计之都。

各局将共同编制两个目录，概述ID5管辖内工业设计权的保护条款和补救措施。

ID5年会将于2022年10月27-28日在比利时布鲁塞尔举行。

The Industrial Design 5 forum (ID5) is a cooperation between the 5 largest intellectual property design offices in the world:

The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) partecipate as observer.

This year the midterm was hosted by the EUIPO on 20-22 June in Alicante. During the meeting officers exchanged experience and information on the use of new technologies: blockchain artificial intelligence, big data, digital designs, NFTs and Metaverse.

They discussed new project proposals for e-learning and the assessment of designs, indications for registered designs and design protection in the Metaverse.

Partners also commented on legislative challenges regarding the rapid growth of virtual space related industries, virtual products/services similar to the ones existing in the real world, and various types of digital products and designs.

The importance of design protection in the virtual space was stressed, especially because it doesn't rely on national borders.

Moreover, ID5 partners also took the opportunity to visit exhibitions and landmarks in Valencia as the city has been designated 2022 World Design Capital by the World Design Organization.

The offices will work together on two catalogues which will provide an overview of the terms of protection and remedies for industrial design rights in ID5 jurisdictions.

The ID5 Annual Meeting is set to take place in Brussels, Belgium, on 27-28 October 2022.

