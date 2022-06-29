China:
国家知識産権局が「ブルースカイ」特別行動を推進 証拠偽造3件を処罰
国家知識産権局（CNIPA）は、不正な代理行為などを取り締まるために全国で推し進めている特別行動「ブルースカイ」において、偽造証拠による出願行為を厳重に取り締まるよう各地方の関連当局に求めている。同局はこのほど、地理的表示（GI）の商標登録出願で偽造の証拠を提出した3つの代理機構を処罰した。
処罰された3つの代理機構はそれぞれ、商標登録出願の地理的表示に関する地誌や地方年鑑の記載を改ざんしたものを証拠として
国家知識産権局に提出した。国家知識産権局は3機構に対し、商標法に違反したとして、「警告」と2万元〜4万元（1元は約20.3円）の制裁金を科す行政処罰を与えた。
国家知識産権局は商標代理市場のさらなる浄化、代理業界の規範化を促進することを狙い、今後も引き続き最も厳しい標準で商標代理の違反行為を摘発する方針である。
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
