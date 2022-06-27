China:
全国の市場監督管理部門、第1四半期権利侵害模倣品摘発活動で目覚ましい成果
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
全国の市場監督管理部門は今年第1四半期（1月〜3月）に知的財産権の法執行に関する特別行動を実施し、重点分野や重点商品、重点市場に対する監視管理を一層強化した。行政法執行の抑止力を積極的に発揮し、権利者と消費者の合法的な権益の保護、市場経済秩序の維持、良好なビジネス環境の構築を確実に促進し、目覚ましい成果を上げている。
第1四半期に各特別行動で合わせて約9万2000件の違反事件を摘発した。その中で、商標権侵害事件は約7300件に上り、権利侵害・
模倣品多発の主要な市場を対象とした法執行行動に延べ1万2000人の職員が出動した。
出所：国家市場監管総局公式サイト
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.