全国の市場監督管理部門は今年第1四半期（1月〜3月）に知的財産権の法執行に関する特別行動を実施し、重点分野や重点商品、重点市場に対する監視管理を一層強化した。行政法執行の抑止力を積極的に発揮し、権利者と消費者の合法的な権益の保護、市場経済秩序の維持、良好なビジネス環境の構築を確実に促進し、目覚ましい成果を上げている。

第1四半期に各特別行動で合わせて約9万2000件の違反事件を摘発した。その中で、商標権侵害事件は約7300件に上り、権利侵害・ 模倣品多発の主要な市場を対象とした法執行行動に延べ1万2000人の職員が出動した。

出所：国家市場監管総局公式サイト

