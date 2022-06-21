China:
広東「汕頭経済特区知的財産権保護条例」、7月1日から施行
最近、「汕頭経済特区知的財産権保護条例」が、広東省汕頭市第15期人民代表大会常務委員会の第5回会議で可決され、今年7月1日より施行されることになった。「深セン経済特区知的財産権保護条例」と「広東省知的財産権保護条例」に続いて、同省の第3部の知的財産権保護に関する地方法規となる。
「条例」は計38条から成り、総則、行政保護、社会共同ガバナンス、法的責任、付則の5つの章に分けられる。知財分野の信用メカニズムを構築し、信用喪失の懲戒処分メカニズムを整備させ、信用を基礎とした分類管理制度を推進するほか、金融機関や保険機構による知財担保融資および知財保険事業の実施を奨励し、企業などの事業体の知的財産権リスク対応能力を向上させるとしている。
出所：中国知識産権資訊網
