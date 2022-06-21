知的財産事件の審理における技術障壁を打ち破り、技術的事実の認定に係る難題を解決するために立ち上げられた「技術調査実験室」が、最近、広州知識産権法院（知財裁判所）で運用が開始された。


技術類の知的財産権事件では、多くの場合、被疑侵害製品を解体して検証する必要があり、同分野の技術に精通している専門家であっても、被疑侵害製品の技術特徴と技術事実を効率的に究明するには、専門的な技術ツールや先端設備に頼らなければいけない場合がある。

「技術調査実験室」には、メカトロニクス、医薬・化学工業、情報通信といった3つの実験ゾーンが含まれており、同裁判所の技術類紛争事件の主要分野をカバーしている。また、技術的事実を迅速に検証するための赤外線分光計、放射能検出器、マルチメディアディスプレイインタラクティブシステム、コード比較ソフトウェアなどの専門的ツール、調査や証拠集めに必要なドローン、3Dスキャナーなどの先端設備も装備されているという。

出所：中国法院網

