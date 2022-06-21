In the first quarter after the turn of the year, trade between China and Europe skyrocketed in tea (up 54%), beer (21%), apples (69%) and cheese (56%). Over 60 French GIs (geographical indications) are under protection in China. The numbers, evidently profited from the execution of a China-EU GI agreement and another one specifically between China and France, enhance the two countries' faith to further cooperation in GI trade.

France is a country China has the most extensive GI cooperation program with and gives protection to the largest number of GIs. Quality and exotic GI products from the two countries could enter into each other's households in a more secure and reliable way. The unique GI feast, where "Chinese flavor" meets "French flavor", provides more options for both people to pursue a better life and injects confidence in the mutual economic growth against the COVID-19 pandemic.

http://english.cnipa.gov.cn/art/2022/5/18/art_2829_175639.html

