On June 13, 2022, the Trademark Office of the CNIPA issued the comparative table of Nice Classification NCL(11-2022) of subclasses of similar goods and services in China, Japan and South Korea on its official website.

The table is accessible from the below link:

http://sbj.cnipa.gov.cn/sbj/tzgg/202206/t20220613_21868.html

