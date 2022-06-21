Worldwide:
Comparative Table Of Nice Classification NCL (11-2022) Of Subclasses Of Similar Goods And Services In China, Japan And South Korea
21 June 2022
CCPIT Patent & Trademark Law Office
On June 13, 2022, the Trademark Office of the CNIPA issued the
comparative table of Nice Classification NCL(11-2022) of subclasses
of similar goods and services in China, Japan and South Korea on
its official website.
The table is accessible from the below link:
http://sbj.cnipa.gov.cn/sbj/tzgg/202206/t20220613_21868.html
