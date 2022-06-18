China:
知財代理業界の違法行為を取り締まる2022年度「ブルー・スカイ行動」が全国で実施
国家知識産権局「知的財産権代理業界ブルー・スカイ特別行動の持続的実施に関する通達」に基づいて、31の省・自治区・直轄市で、それぞれの実情を踏まえた行動プランが公表され、2022年度「ブルー・スカイ」特別行動が始まった。
今年の「ブルー・スカイ」特別行動は、主要な違法代理行為への持続的な摘発強化▽プラットフォーム型の知的財産権サービス機構に対する総合的ガバナンスの確実な強化知的財産権代理業界の従業者に対する監視管理の全面的な強化イノベーション主体に対する指導と社会的監督の強化政策の協同・連動の強化業界自律の強化を6つの重点任務とし、非正常な特許出願の代理や悪意による商標出願、無許可代理、公文書の偽造・変造、不適切な手段によるビジネス勧誘などを重点的に取り締まることとしている。
国家知識産権局は統括や指導を強化し、各地の活動の進捗状況を定期的に発表し、成功した経験を適時に共有するなどして、「ブルー・スカイ」特別行動を推し進めていく方針である。
出所：国家知識産権網
