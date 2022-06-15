6月7日、中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）が「団体商標、証明商標管理と保護弁法」改正案とその解説文を公表した。司法部や国家知識産権局の公式サイトと国家知識産権局のウィーチャット公式アカウントに 意見募集稿と解説文が掲載されており、7月21日まで一般向け意見募集が行われている。意見募集稿に関する意見やアドバイスは以下の方式で提出することができる。

▽中華人民共和国司法部（http://www.moj.gov.cn）と中国政府法制情報網（http://www.chinalaw.gov.cn）にアクセスし、オンラインで提出
　▽電子メール　tiaofasi@cnipa.gov.cn
　▽FAX　（010）62083681
　▽書簡　北京市海淀区西土城路6号　国家知識産権局条法司二処（〒100088）

出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト

