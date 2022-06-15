China:
CNIPAが改正「団体商標、証明商標管理と保護弁法」で意見募集
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
6月7日、中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）が「団体商標、証明商標管理と保護弁法」改正案とその解説文を公表した。司法部や国家知識産権局の公式サイトと国家知識産権局のウィーチャット公式アカウントに
意見募集稿と解説文が掲載されており、7月21日まで一般向け意見募集が行われている。意見募集稿に関する意見やアドバイスは以下の方式で提出することができる。
▽中華人民共和国司法部（http://www.moj.gov.cn）と中国政府法制情報網（http://www.chinalaw.gov.cn）にアクセスし、オンラインで提出
▽電子メール tiaofasi@cnipa.gov.cn
▽FAX （010）62083681
▽書簡 北京市海淀区西土城路6号 国家知識産権局条法司二処（〒100088）
出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
Compulsory Licensing In India
Khurana and Khurana
WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem