국제상표협회, 유럽에서의 상표 및 보완적 권리에 관한 과세 보고서 발표
2022년 5월 18일,
국제상표협회(INTA)는
유럽연합(EU), 영국 및
스위스의 상표 수명
주기 내 세금 영향에
중점을 둔 ‘유럽의
상표 및 보완적
권리에 관한 과세
보고서(Report on the Taxation of Trademarks and
Complementary Rights in Europe)'를
발표함
동 보고서는 상표
실무자를 대상으로
상표 및 보완적
권리의 문제와
관련된 세금 정책에
대한 이해를
제공함
- 특히 각각
상표권과 조세
전문가의 역할을
살펴보면서 두
그룹이 상표권의
라이프 사이클을
통해 보다
생산적이고
협력적인 관계를
육성할 수 있는
방법을 제시하며
법정 기업 소득세율,
특별 세금 제도 및
세법해석 사전회신
제도의 역할을
보여주고 다양한
유럽 사법권을
비교함
- 상표권 관련
사안에 대해
상표권과 조세
실무자의 이견
조화가 필요하다는
점을 인식하고(예를
들어 상표를
자산으로
정의하더라도 취득
또는 양도하지 않는
한 세금 및 회계
대차대조표에
자산으로 인식되지
않는 점 등) 상표권
과세를 결정할 때
고려해야 할 다양한
사항을 조명함
- 그 밖에 라이선스
및 상표권 양도의
세금 영향을
비교하고 로열티
지불에 세금이
부과되는 방식을
논의하며 관련된 EU
동향에 대한 개요를
제공함
