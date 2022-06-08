2022년 5월 18일, 국제상표협회(INTA)는 유럽연합(EU), 영국 및 스위스의 상표 수명 주기 내 세금 영향에 중점을 둔 ‘유럽의 상표 및 보완적 권리에 관한 과세 보고서(Report on the Taxation of Trademarks and Complementary Rights in Europe)'를 발표함

동 보고서는 상표 실무자를 대상으로 상표 및 보완적 권리의 문제와 관련된 세금 정책에 대한 이해를 제공함

  • 특히 각각 상표권과 조세 전문가의 역할을 살펴보면서 두 그룹이 상표권의 라이프 사이클을 통해 보다 생산적이고 협력적인 관계를 육성할 수 있는 방법을 제시하며 법정 기업 소득세율, 특별 세금 제도 및 세법해석 사전회신 제도의 역할을 보여주고 다양한 유럽 사법권을 비교함
  • 상표권 관련 사안에 대해 상표권과 조세 실무자의 이견 조화가 필요하다는 점을 인식하고(예를 들어 상표를 자산으로 정의하더라도 취득 또는 양도하지 않는 한 세금 및 회계 대차대조표에 자산으로 인식되지 않는 점 등) 상표권 과세를 결정할 때 고려해야 할 다양한 사항을 조명함
  • 그 밖에 라이선스 및 상표권 양도의 세금 영향을 비교하고 로열티 지불에 세금이 부과되는 방식을 논의하며 관련된 EU 동향에 대한 개요를 제공함

