China:
중국 국가지식산권국, 미국 나이키(Nike)와 지식재산권 문제에 대한 의견 교환
2022년 5월 6일, 중국
국가지식산권국(CNIPA)은
미국 나이키와 화상
회의를 통해
지식재산권 문제에
대한 심도 있는
의견을 교환했다고
밝힘
CNIPA의 부국장인
루펑치(卢鹏起)는
중국 정부가 줄곧
지식재산권 보호
사업에 큰 중요성을
두어 관련 법제도를
지속적으로
정비하고, 다양한
부처의 협력 하에
사법·행정 및 기타
수단을 포괄적으로
운용해 지식재산권
보호를 촉진하며,
해외 기업에 대한
서비스를
강화하였다고
설명함
또한, 국내외
투자기업을
동등하게 대우 및
보호하고, 세계 최고
수준의 혁신 환경과
시장 지향적이고
법치주의적이며
국제적인 비즈니스
환경을 조성하며, 더
높은 수준의 개방형
경제를 위한 새로운
체제 수립과 중국
경제의 고품질 발전
및 세계 경제 회복에
새로운 동력을
제공하기 위해
노력해왔다고
부연함
특히 CNIPA는 항상
긍정적이고
개방적인 태도로
미국을 포함한 여러
국가의 지식재산권
권리자들과의
원활한 의사소통을
유지하고 해외
기업의 지식재산권
분야에 대한 의견 및
제안을 경청하고
있다고 강조함
나이키의 글로벌
부사장 겸
최고지식재산권책임자인
마고 파울러(Margo Fowler)는
지식재산권 보호에
대한 중국의 조치와
성과에 찬사를
보냈으며 CNIPA이 수년
동안 지식재산권
보호 분야에서
나이키에 보내준
지지에 감사를
표함
또한, 기술 혁신과
중국 시장은
나이키에게 매우
중요한 의미가
있다고 강조하면서
부분 디자인과 입체
상표의 출원 및 보호
등의 의제에서
교류를 더욱
강화하기를
희망한다고
언급함
