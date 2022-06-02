ARTICLE

Patent Law in India Anand & Anand The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.

Compulsory Licensing In India Khurana and Khurana WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem

New .AU domain name – Australian companies need to secure their online real-estate before 20 September 2022 Pointon Partners The ‘.au' domain name will then be released to the general public to purchase on a ‘first come, first serve' basis.

Patent Infringements And Their Types S&A Law Offices Patent is one of the most important forms of Intellectual Property (IP). The term of a patent is typically 20 years from the Priority date of the application.

Assignment And Licensing Of Copyright S&A Law Offices Copyright is a protection given to the creators of certain types of works as an acknowledgment to their intellectual input