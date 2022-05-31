China:
Chinese NFTs: Understanding The Risks To Capitalise On The Opportunities
Holly White writes in World Trademark Review about NFTs in
China - a unique situation with additional complexities
Whether NFTs are a fad or here to stay, they require careful
strategising on the part of brands. This is particularly the case
in China, where the environment comes with unique complexities.
Rouse Consultancy's Holly White reflects on the risks and
opportunities.
To read more, please visit World Trademark Review.
