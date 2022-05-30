China:
広州税関、「NGK」「DENSO」の偽エンジン部品1万5000点摘発
先日、広州・海珠税関が「NGK」や「DENSO」などの標識が付いた約1万5000点の偽物のエンジン部品を差し押さえた。
税関職員は、「ノーブランド」と申告された自動車エンジン部品を検査したところ、部品のパッケージに「
NGK」や「DENSO」の標識が印刷されており、一見本物のようでも一部の印刷と作りが粗雑であった。そして、権利者が税関で登録した「合法利用者リスト」に当該企業の名称がなかったため、権利侵害の疑いが浮上し、税関は知財保護措置を発動した。権利者の鑑定を経て、全てが偽物であることが判明した。税関は1万2000点の偽「NGK」商品と3304点の偽「DENSO」商品を全て差し押さえたという。
広州税関は、「輸出入貨物の知的財産権状況を如実に申告し、合法的な証明文書を提出しなければならない。他人の知財権を侵害して犯罪を構成した場合、刑事責任が問われる」と再び注意を呼びかけた。
出所：中国打撃侵権工作網
