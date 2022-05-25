China:
캉신은 14년 연속 MIP 걸출한 지적재산권사무소 랭킹에 올랐다!
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
최근 국제적으로
유명한 지적재산권
매체'지적재산권
관리'(Managing Intellectual Property,
MIP)는'2022년
지적재산권의 별'(IP
STARS 2022) 상표 분야 선두
사무소 차트를
발표했다.
캉신상표팀은
전문팀과 질 좋은
서비스로 다시 MIP
국내 선도사무소
차트에 올랐고, 각각
MIP 국내상표유권(Trade mark
contentious-domestic firms)과
상표출원(Trade mark prosecution-domestic
firms) 제2사단을
수상했다.
캉신이 14년 연속 MIP
차트에 이름을 올린
것은 강신의
종합적인 실력 및
글로벌 영향력에
대한 포상과
긍정이다.앞으로
강신은'전공을
근본으로 하고
고객을 우선으로
한다'는 이념을
계속 유지하고
고객에게 전문적인
원스톱 지적재산권
서비스를 제공하는
데 주력할 것이다.
1990년 이래로 (Managing Intellectual
Property, MIP)는 전 세계에서
앞장서는
지적재산권 업계의
정보 제공자이다. MIP
올해의 대상은 전
세계 지적재산권
업계가 지난 12개월
동안 얻은 두드러진
성과와 성과를
인정한 것이다.
이것은 MIP가 전 세계
지적재산권
업계에서 뛰어난
변호사, 개인과
기업을 깊이 있고
광범위한 글로벌
조사 연구를 한
결과이다.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
Compulsory Licensing In India
Khurana and Khurana
WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem