최근 국제적으로 유명한 지적재산권 매체'지적재산권 관리'(Managing Intellectual Property, MIP)는'2022년 지적재산권의 별'(IP STARS 2022) 상표 분야 선두 사무소 차트를 발표했다.

캉신상표팀은 전문팀과 질 좋은 서비스로 다시 MIP 국내 선도사무소 차트에 올랐고, 각각 MIP 국내상표유권(Trade mark contentious-domestic firms)과 상표출원(Trade mark prosecution-domestic firms) 제2사단을 수상했다.

1196138a.jpg

캉신이 14년 연속 MIP 차트에 이름을 올린 것은 강신의 종합적인 실력 및 글로벌 영향력에 대한 포상과 긍정이다.앞으로 강신은'전공을 근본으로 하고 고객을 우선으로 한다'는 이념을 계속 유지하고 고객에게 전문적인 원스톱 지적재산권 서비스를 제공하는 데 주력할 것이다.

1196138b.jpg

1990년 이래로 (Managing Intellectual Property, MIP)는 전 세계에서 앞장서는 지적재산권 업계의 정보 제공자이다. MIP 올해의 대상은 전 세계 지적재산권 업계가 지난 12개월 동안 얻은 두드러진 성과와 성과를 인정한 것이다. 이것은 MIP가 전 세계 지적재산권 업계에서 뛰어난 변호사, 개인과 기업을 깊이 있고 광범위한 글로벌 조사 연구를 한 결과이다.

