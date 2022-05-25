5月5日、意匠の国際登録制度である ハーグ協定への中国の加入が発効された。中国国家知識産権局（CNIPA）の発表によると、当日に49の中国企業による108件の出願があった。そのうち、中国の出願人によってCNIPAに提出された国際意匠出願が58件、世界知的所有権機関（WIPO）に直接に提出された国際意匠出願が50件となっている。

CNIPAが受理した出願の中で、レノボ（北京）、世耳医療科技、北京シャオミが上位にランクされ、 WIPO国際事務局に国際出願を直接提出した中国の出願人のうち、深センスムーアテクノロジー、ドリームイノベーションテクノロジー、深センTCLデジタルテクノロジーが複数の出願をしている。

CNIPAはハーグ協定の発効に先立ち、4月22日付けで「ハーグ協定加入後の関連業務処理に関する暫定弁法」を発表し、4月25日に暫定弁法に関わる解説を発表した。暫定弁法は、中国のハーグ協定への加入と同時に施行された。

出所：国家知識産権網

