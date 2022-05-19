4月25日、広東省商標協会が「2021年度広東省重点商標保護リスト」を発表した。「QQ」や「広汽」「百度」を含む607件の商標がリストに載っている。

「広東省重点 商標保護リスト」は知名度が高く、市場に影響力を有し、その権利が侵害されやすく、保護の強化が必要である登録商標を対象としている。収録された商標は、管理当局の企業登録や商標登録などのシステムで類似な名称、呼称について注意、提示の機能を強化するなどして、重点的に対応するという。

同保護リスト制度の導入により、企業名称と商標の衝突の防止、「傍名牌」（有名ブランドの便乗使用）と悪意の商標登録の抑止などにつながることが期待されている。

出所：中国打撃侵権工作網

