China:
深セン、知財侵害事件の懲罰的賠償額が1億2500元超
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
深センは知的財産権の保護で権利者が直面している「賠償額が少ない」「審理期間が長い」などの課題を解決することに向けて、懲罰的賠償制度の活用に取り組んでいる。これまでに10数件の判決で同制度を適用し、
懲罰的賠償金の総額は1億2500万元（1元は約19.4円）を超えている。このほど、深セン市の人民代表大会常務委員会に提出された、同市の知的財産権保護活動に関する報告書で分かった。
深センは近年、様々な分野で特許や商標、著作権などを侵害する違法行為の摘発に注力し、一連の特別行動を実施している。昨年、行政法執行部門が1608件、司法部門が470件を摘発した。
「賠償額が少ない」「審理期間が長い」などの課題に対応し、2020年改正の「深セン経済特許知的財産権保護条例」では懲罰的賠償制度の適用が可能な6つの知財侵害行為を明確にした。その後、深セン中級人民法院は国内初の「知的財産権民事侵害紛争における懲罰的賠償の適用に関する指導意見」を発表した。これまでに、深セン市の裁判所は10数件の権利侵害事件で合わせて1億2500万元以上の懲罰的賠償金を命じたという。
出所：中国保護知識産権網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
Compulsory Licensing In India
Khurana and Khurana
WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem