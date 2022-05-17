深センは知的財産権の保護で権利者が直面している「賠償額が少ない」「審理期間が長い」などの課題を解決することに向けて、懲罰的賠償制度の活用に取り組んでいる。これまでに10数件の判決で同制度を適用し、 懲罰的賠償金の総額は1億2500万元（1元は約19.4円）を超えている。このほど、深セン市の人民代表大会常務委員会に提出された、同市の知的財産権保護活動に関する報告書で分かった。

深センは近年、様々な分野で特許や商標、著作権などを侵害する違法行為の摘発に注力し、一連の特別行動を実施している。昨年、行政法執行部門が1608件、司法部門が470件を摘発した。

「賠償額が少ない」「審理期間が長い」などの課題に対応し、2020年改正の「深セン経済特許知的財産権保護条例」では懲罰的賠償制度の適用が可能な6つの知財侵害行為を明確にした。その後、深セン中級人民法院は国内初の「知的財産権民事侵害紛争における懲罰的賠償の適用に関する指導意見」を発表した。これまでに、深セン市の裁判所は10数件の権利侵害事件で合わせて1億2500万元以上の懲罰的賠償金を命じたという。

