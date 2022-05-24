昨年、国家知識産権局（CNIPA）は商標の登録審査手続きにおいて、悪意による 商標登録出願を48万2000件取り下げた。この中で、悪意の商標「買いだめ登録」を6万400件、公共の利益を損なう悪意の抜け駆け登録を1628件却下した。4月24日、同局の何志敏副局長が明らかにした。

国務院新聞弁公室が24日、中国の知的財産権発展状況をテーマとした記者発表会を北京で開催した。何副局長は出席し、CNIPAは昨年、悪意による商標出願を厳しく取り締まり、抜け駆け登録を摘発する特別行動の実施や「買いだめ登録」摘発の長期体制の導入などにより、目覚ましい成果を上げたと説明した。

何副局長によると、昨年、異議申立審判により取り下げられた悪意の登録商標は約3万件に上った、職権に基づいて無効を宣告した商標は、過去10年の合計件数の5倍にあたる1729件だった。CNIPAは今後、常時対応体制を一層整備し、商標登録出願の規範化に取り組み、優れたビジネス環境とイノベーション環境の構築を支えていく方針であるという。

出所：国家知識産権局公式サイト

