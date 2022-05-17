최근 베이징시 지적재산권국은 을 발표했다.지금까지의 공공 서비스 실무 경험에 따라 지적재산권의 창조, 운용, 보호, 관리, 정보 서비스 등 5개 방면에서 시 지적재산권국의 공공 서비스와 관련된 업무 내용을 분석, 정리한 후 38개의 지적재산권 공공 서비스 항목을 결정했다.

 

베이징시 지적재산권국은 2007년부터 지적재산권의 공공 서비스 개선에 주력하고 있다.현재 17개 공공서비스센터, 83개 활동소, 13개 상표접수창구, 17개 상표부 단덕지도소, 2개 지적재산권 정보 공공서비스 시스템 핵심 노드, 5개 기술혁신지원센터(TISC)를 보유하고 있다.

