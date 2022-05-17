China:
북경시 지적재산권국에서 지적재산권 공공 서비스 사항 목록을 발표하였다
최근 베이징시
지적재산권국은 을
발표했다.지금까지의
공공 서비스 실무
경험에 따라
지적재산권의 창조,
운용, 보호, 관리,
정보 서비스 등 5개
방면에서 시
지적재산권국의
공공 서비스와
관련된 업무 내용을
분석, 정리한 후
38개의 지적재산권
공공 서비스 항목을
결정했다.
베이징시
지적재산권국은
2007년부터
지적재산권의 공공
서비스 개선에
주력하고 있다.현재
17개
공공서비스센터,
83개 활동소, 13개
상표접수창구, 17개
상표부 단덕지도소,
2개 지적재산권 정보
공공서비스 시스템
핵심 노드, 5개
기술혁신지원센터(TISC)를
보유하고 있다.
