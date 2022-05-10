China:
州知識産権法院、昨年1.42万件余りの知財事件を審理
To print this article, all you need is to be registered or login on Mondaq.com.
4月24日、広州知識産権法院（知的財産裁判所）が「広州知識産権法院による知的財産権司法保護の状況（2021）」に関する白書と10件の典型的な事例を発表した。今回発表された10件の典型的事例は、海外知的財産保護、営業秘密侵害、新興産業、懲罰的損害賠償、権利濫用の規制など多くの分野をカバーしているという。
白書によると、昨年に広州知識産権法院が新たに受理した事件は1万5200件以上、結審した事件は1万4200件以上、裁判官1人あたりの結審事件数は530件で、前年同期よりそれぞれ10.95%、17.51%、4.5%増加し、いずれも過去最多を記録した。第一審判決の確定率は90.13%に達し、前年同期比7.09ポイント上昇し、一審判決の差し戻しと修正率は2.88%で、前年同期比0.89ポイント低下した。
その他、同裁判所は一審意匠事件の迅速審理に関するガイドラインを制定し、第一審と第二審の迅速審理件数はそれぞれ1441件と5137件、平均処理期間が98日と61日に短縮された。さらに、訴訟前の調停に成功した事件は1988件で、前年同期比97.81%増加し、調停成功率は36.2%である。
出所：中国知識産権資訊網
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.
POPULAR ARTICLES ON: Intellectual Property from China
Patent Law in India
Anand & Anand
The Patents Act 1970, along with the Patents Rules 1972, came into force on 20th April 1972, replacing the Indian Patents and Designs Act 1911. The Patents Act was largely based on the recommendations of the Ayyangar Committee Report headed by Justice N. Rajagopala Ayyangar. One of the recommendations was the allowance of only process patents with regard to inventions relating to drugs, medicines, food and chemicals.
Compulsory Licensing In India
Khurana and Khurana
WIPO defines patent as an exclusive right granted for an invention, which is a product or a process that provides, in general, a new way of doing something, or offers a new technical solution to a problem