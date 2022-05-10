4月24日、広州知識産権法院（知的財産裁判所）が「広州知識産権法院による知的財産権司法保護の状況（2021）」に関する白書と10件の典型的な事例を発表した。今回発表された10件の典型的事例は、海外知的財産保護、営業秘密侵害、新興産業、懲罰的損害賠償、権利濫用の規制など多くの分野をカバーしているという。


白書によると、昨年に広州知識産権法院が新たに受理した事件は1万5200件以上、結審した事件は1万4200件以上、裁判官1人あたりの結審事件数は530件で、前年同期よりそれぞれ10.95%、17.51%、4.5%増加し、いずれも過去最多を記録した。第一審判決の確定率は90.13%に達し、前年同期比7.09ポイント上昇し、一審判決の差し戻しと修正率は2.88%で、前年同期比0.89ポイント低下した。

その他、同裁判所は一審意匠事件の迅速審理に関するガイドラインを制定し、第一審と第二審の迅速審理件数はそれぞれ1441件と5137件、平均処理期間が98日と61日に短縮された。さらに、訴訟前の調停に成功した事件は1988件で、前年同期比97.81%増加し、調停成功率は36.2%である。

出所：中国知識産権資訊網

