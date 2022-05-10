China:
最高法院、第1審知的財産権民事・行政事件の管轄に関する司法解釈を発表
最近、最高人民法院は、知的財産権事件の管轄制度のさらなる改善を目的とした新しい司法解釈、「第1審の知的財産権民事・行政事件の管轄に関する若干規定」（法釈〔2022〕13号）を発表した。2022年5月1日から施行するという。
「規定」によると、発明特許、実用新案、植物新品種、集積回路配置図設計、ノウハウ、コンピュータソフトウェアの帰属、権利侵害紛争及び独占紛争に関わる第1審の民事及び行政事件は、知的財産権法院と、省・自治区・直轄市人民政府所在地の中級人民法院と最高人民法院が確定した中級人民法院が管轄する。意匠の帰属、権利侵害紛争及び馳名商標認定の第1審民事、行政事件は、知的財産権法院と中級人民法院が管轄するものとする。但し、最高人民法院の承認を経て、基層人民法院が管轄できる場合もあるが、意匠の行政事件を除く。
「規定」はまた、新型事件、複雑な事件、或いは法律の適用に指導的意義のある民事・行政事件について、上級法院は下級法院の報告に基づき、あるいは自らの判断で昇格審理を決定することができるとしている。
出所：最高人民法院公式サイト
